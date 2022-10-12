Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXPE, ALB, AFRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 11,865 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 1,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,800 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 5,625 contracts, representing approximately 562,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 46,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

