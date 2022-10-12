Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXPE, ALB, AFRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 11,865 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 1,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,800 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 5,625 contracts, representing approximately 562,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 46,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, ALB options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.