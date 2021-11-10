Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXPD, CI, BBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD), where a total volume of 4,600 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 460,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of EXPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of EXPD. Below is a chart showing EXPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 7,981 contracts, representing approximately 798,100 underlying shares or approximately 42% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,800 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 8,688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 868,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPD options, CI options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.