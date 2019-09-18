Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXP, INCY, SAFM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP), where a total of 1,985 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 198,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of EXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 455,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,300 underlying shares of EXP. Below is a chart showing EXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) saw options trading volume of 5,036 contracts, representing approximately 503,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM) options are showing a volume of 1,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 158,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of SAFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 371,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,100 underlying shares of SAFM. Below is a chart showing SAFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

