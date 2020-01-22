Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXAS, DAKT, GE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS), where a total volume of 12,492 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,100 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Daktronics Inc. (Symbol: DAKT) saw options trading volume of 1,002 contracts, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of DAKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of DAKT. Below is a chart showing DAKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 288,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 43,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXAS options, DAKT options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

