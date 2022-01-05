Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, UPST, BLNK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 17,754 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 45,434 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 86.8% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 7,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 772,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) options are showing a volume of 15,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 2,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,400 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

