Markets
ETSY

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, UPST, BLNK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 17,754 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 45,434 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 86.8% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 7,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 772,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) options are showing a volume of 15,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 2,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,400 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, UPST options, or BLNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETSY UPST BLNK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular