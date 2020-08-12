Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, HON, A

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 19,146 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 18,073 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) options are showing a volume of 7,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 757,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,200 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

