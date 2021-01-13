Markets
ESPR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ESPR, CFR, DD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ESPR), where a total volume of 5,331 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 533,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.4% of ESPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of ESPR. Below is a chart showing ESPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR) options are showing a volume of 2,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 258,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of CFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of CFR. Below is a chart showing CFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 74,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 12, 2021, with 12,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular