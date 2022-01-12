Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EOG, EBIX, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), where a total of 132,488 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 329.5% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 17,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) saw options trading volume of 6,708 contracts, representing approximately 670,800 underlying shares or approximately 307.6% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,500 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 180,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 257.8% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 30,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EOG options, EBIX options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

