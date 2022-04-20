Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ENV, STZ, MNTV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV), where a total volume of 3,887 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 388,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.7% of ENV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,200 underlying shares of ENV. Below is a chart showing ENV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 5,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 556,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 825,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) options are showing a volume of 10,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,400 underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENV options, STZ options, or MNTV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

