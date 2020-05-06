Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ENPH, ZNGA, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 25,842 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zynga Inc (Symbol: ZNGA) options are showing a volume of 83,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of ZNGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 8,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,700 underlying shares of ZNGA. Below is a chart showing ZNGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 57,619 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,900 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

