Markets
ENPH

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ENPH, DFS, AMAT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 14,505 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 7,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 710,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 25,010 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring November 29, 2019, with 2,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, DFS options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENPH DFS AMAT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular