Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ENPH, DFS, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 14,505 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 7,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 710,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 25,010 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring November 29, 2019, with 2,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

