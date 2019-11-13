Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EMR, GOOGL, FB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR), where a total of 40,432 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 142.9% of EMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 14,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of EMR. Below is a chart showing EMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 16,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1300 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,000 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 132,628 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 87.2% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 16,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

