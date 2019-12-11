Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EIX, URI, ADP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Edison International (Symbol: EIX), where a total of 10,960 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 8,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,000 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 4,287 contracts, representing approximately 428,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 24, 2020, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) options are showing a volume of 6,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 659,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,000 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

