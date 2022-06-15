Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EHC, JBL, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC), where a total volume of 3,246 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 324,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of EHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 711,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,100 underlying shares of EHC. Below is a chart showing EHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 3,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 321,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 748,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,400 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 4,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 475,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $427.50 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $427.50 strike highlighted in orange:
