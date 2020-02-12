Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EGLE, GILD, SEAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (Symbol: EGLE), where a total of 3,852 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 385,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.1% of EGLE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 534,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,200 underlying shares of EGLE. Below is a chart showing EGLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 109,682 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 10,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) saw options trading volume of 4,443 contracts, representing approximately 444,300 underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,700 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

