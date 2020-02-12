Markets
EGLE

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EGLE, GILD, SEAS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (Symbol: EGLE), where a total of 3,852 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 385,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.1% of EGLE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 534,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,200 underlying shares of EGLE. Below is a chart showing EGLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 109,682 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 10,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) saw options trading volume of 4,443 contracts, representing approximately 444,300 underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,700 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EGLE options, GILD options, or SEAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EGLE GILD SEAS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular