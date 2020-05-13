Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EFX, FDX, PRGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), where a total volume of 8,141 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 814,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.5% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 974,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 7,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,800 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 13,161 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 3,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) options are showing a volume of 4,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 476,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 924,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

