Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EFX, AAL, FANG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), where a total volume of 7,722 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 772,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.1% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 308,079 contracts, representing approximately 30.8 million underlying shares or approximately 84% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 23,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 18,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 9,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,700 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

