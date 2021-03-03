Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EBAY, JCI, GSHD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total volume of 38,699 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 7,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,400 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) saw options trading volume of 20,490 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 9,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,500 underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goosehead Insurance Inc (Symbol: GSHD) options are showing a volume of 692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of GSHD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 146,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,400 underlying shares of GSHD. Below is a chart showing GSHD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

