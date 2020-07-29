Markets
EA

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EA, UNH, CE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total of 8,646 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 864,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 12,008 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) saw options trading volume of 3,515 contracts, representing approximately 351,500 underlying shares or approximately 42% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 836,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,800 underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EA options, UNH options, or CE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EA UNH CE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular