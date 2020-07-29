Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EA, UNH, CE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total of 8,646 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 864,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 12,008 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) saw options trading volume of 3,515 contracts, representing approximately 351,500 underlying shares or approximately 42% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 836,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,800 underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EA options, UNH options, or CE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

