Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EA, COF, TGT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total of 13,451 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 2,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,900 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 9,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 950,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 18,639 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

