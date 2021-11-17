Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DXCM, SNA, BIIB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM), where a total volume of 3,673 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 367,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.3% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) saw options trading volume of 3,243 contracts, representing approximately 324,300 underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,900 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 6,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 681,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,100 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

