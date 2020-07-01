Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DXC, APA, SCHW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC), where a total of 192,190 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 392.7% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 93,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 240,988 contracts, representing approximately 24.1 million underlying shares or approximately 155.4% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring August 07, 2020, with 118,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 188,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.1% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 90,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DXC options, APA options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

