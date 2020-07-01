Markets
DXC

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DXC, APA, SCHW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC), where a total of 192,190 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 392.7% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 93,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 240,988 contracts, representing approximately 24.1 million underlying shares or approximately 155.4% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring August 07, 2020, with 118,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 188,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.1% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 90,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DXC options, APA options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DXC APA SCHW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular