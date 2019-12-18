Markets
DVN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DVN, DRI, XLNX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 29,832 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,300 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 5,293 contracts, representing approximately 529,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,500 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 13,510 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,500 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, DRI options, or XLNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVN DRI XLNX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular