Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DVN, DRI, XLNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 29,832 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,300 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 5,293 contracts, representing approximately 529,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,500 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 13,510 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,500 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, DRI options, or XLNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

