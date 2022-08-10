Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DVA, NCLH, INTU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 3,661 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 366,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 871,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 83,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 6,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,600 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 6,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 603,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,700 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
