Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DRI, F, SYK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), where a total of 4,652 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 465,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,600 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 442,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 44.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 107.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 31,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) options are showing a volume of 5,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 525,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of SYK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,400 underlying shares of SYK. Below is a chart showing SYK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DRI options, F options, or SYK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

