Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DOCU, XPO, MNTV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 23,605 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) saw options trading volume of 7,416 contracts, representing approximately 741,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,500 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) saw options trading volume of 5,151 contracts, representing approximately 515,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
