Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DOCU, WDC, TTCF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 39,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,700 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 19,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tattooed Chef Inc (Symbol: TTCF) options are showing a volume of 3,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 363,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of TTCF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 662,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of TTCF. Below is a chart showing TTCF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

