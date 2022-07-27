Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DOCU, SHAK, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 16,931 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 3,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 371,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 838,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 49,857 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 11,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, SHAK options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.