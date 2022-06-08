Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DNUT, GME, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), where a total of 22,672 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 311.8% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 727,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,000 underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 153,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 298.1% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 12,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 180,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 274.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 7,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 772,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DNUT options, GME options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.