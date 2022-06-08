Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DNUT, GME, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), where a total of 22,672 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 311.8% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 727,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,000 underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 153,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 298.1% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 12,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 180,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 274.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 7,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 772,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DNUT options, GME options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

