Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DNMR, AI, GCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Danimer Scientific Inc (Symbol: DNMR), where a total volume of 34,698 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 168.8% of DNMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 23,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of DNMR. Below is a chart showing DNMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 25,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.6% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 4,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,700 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO) saw options trading volume of 1,898 contracts, representing approximately 189,800 underlying shares or approximately 161% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 117,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

