Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DLTR, UPWK, DOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 11,334 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.4% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,300 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) saw options trading volume of 14,353 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,500 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 26,536 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

