Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DLTR, EQIX, CHTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 9,903 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 990,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.9% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,800 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) options are showing a volume of 2,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 451,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 4,786 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 478,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, EQIX options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

