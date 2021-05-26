Markets
DLTR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DLTR, EQIX, CHTR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 9,903 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 990,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.9% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,800 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) options are showing a volume of 2,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 451,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 4,786 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 478,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, EQIX options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLTR EQIX CHTR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular