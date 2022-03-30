Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DLR, MARA, GCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total volume of 7,478 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 747,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,000 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 63,452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 5,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,100 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO) saw options trading volume of 1,212 contracts, representing approximately 121,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,300 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DLR options, MARA options, or GCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
