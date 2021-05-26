Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DLR, FTNT, MLM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total of 11,259 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 6,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,100 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) options are showing a volume of 8,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 854,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,400 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) saw options trading volume of 2,432 contracts, representing approximately 243,200 underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of MLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 332,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,300 underlying shares of MLM. Below is a chart showing MLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

