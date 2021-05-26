Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DKS, KHC, NWL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 57,270 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 400% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 8,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,900 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 147,546 contracts, representing approximately 14.8 million underlying shares or approximately 285.8% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 46,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) options are showing a volume of 46,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 181% of NWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 12,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NWL. Below is a chart showing NWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

