Markets
DKS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DKS, KHC, NWL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 57,270 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 400% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 8,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,900 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 147,546 contracts, representing approximately 14.8 million underlying shares or approximately 285.8% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 46,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) options are showing a volume of 46,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 181% of NWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 12,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NWL. Below is a chart showing NWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DKS options, KHC options, or NWL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DKS KHC NWL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular