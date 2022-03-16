Markets
DKNG

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DKNG, W, IPI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total volume of 155,971 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 10,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 11,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Intrepid Potash Inc (Symbol: IPI) options are showing a volume of 2,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of IPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of IPI. Below is a chart showing IPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, W options, or IPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DKNG W IPI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular