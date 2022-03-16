Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DKNG, W, IPI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total volume of 155,971 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 10,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 11,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intrepid Potash Inc (Symbol: IPI) options are showing a volume of 2,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of IPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of IPI. Below is a chart showing IPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, W options, or IPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

