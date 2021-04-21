Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DISH, VFC, LLY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total of 24,833 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.7% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 12,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 15,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 17,646 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

