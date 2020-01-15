Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DIS, EDIT, FLNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 96,458 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Editas Medicine Inc (Symbol: EDIT) options are showing a volume of 7,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 782,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.5% of EDIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 763,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,600 underlying shares of EDIT. Below is a chart showing EDIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Fluent Inc (Symbol: FLNT) saw options trading volume of 3,187 contracts, representing approximately 318,700 underlying shares or approximately 96.6% of FLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of FLNT. Below is a chart showing FLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

