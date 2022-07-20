Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DICE, DIS, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DICE Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DICE), where a total of 9,333 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 933,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 205.6% of DICE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 453,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,600 underlying shares of DICE. Below is a chart showing DICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 188,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 13,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 168,650 contracts, representing approximately 16.9 million underlying shares or approximately 111.2% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 12,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DICE options, DIS options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
