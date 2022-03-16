Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DGX, AZO, EPAM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX), where a total of 6,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 687,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 942 contracts, representing approximately 94,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2055 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 50 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2055 strike highlighted in orange:
And Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) options are showing a volume of 10,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,200 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DGX options, AZO options, or EPAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.