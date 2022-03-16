Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DGX, AZO, EPAM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX), where a total of 6,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 687,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 942 contracts, representing approximately 94,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2055 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 50 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2055 strike highlighted in orange:

And Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) options are showing a volume of 10,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,200 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DGX options, AZO options, or EPAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

