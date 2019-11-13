Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DG, FEYE, BZH

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 5,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 514,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE) options are showing a volume of 15,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 7,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,400 underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) saw options trading volume of 1,700 contracts, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,100 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

