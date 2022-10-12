Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DEN, DOCS, ATEC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN), where a total volume of 4,779 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 477,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of DEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,000 underlying shares of DEN. Below is a chart showing DEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS) options are showing a volume of 7,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 771,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of DOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,700 underlying shares of DOCS. Below is a chart showing DOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphatec Holdings Inc (Symbol: ATEC) options are showing a volume of 3,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 372,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of ATEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 773,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,200 underlying shares of ATEC. Below is a chart showing ATEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
