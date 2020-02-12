Markets
DELL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DELL, NTNX, CF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 16,169 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,700 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 12,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,000 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) options are showing a volume of 13,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 14, 2020, with 3,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,400 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

