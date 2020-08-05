Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DE, FLIR, NEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 5,096 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 509,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,100 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR) options are showing a volume of 4,175 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 417,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of FLIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of FLIR. Below is a chart showing FLIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 31,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 2,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,100 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

