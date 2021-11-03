Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CZR, AAL, ETSY

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total volume of 13,576 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,700 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 223,687 contracts, representing approximately 22.4 million underlying shares or approximately 83% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 14,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 15,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring November 05, 2021, with 834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

