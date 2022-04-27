Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CWST, GLPI, PPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Symbol: CWST), where a total volume of 1,222 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 122,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of CWST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CWST. Below is a chart showing CWST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) saw options trading volume of 7,116 contracts, representing approximately 711,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of GLPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,400 underlying shares of GLPI. Below is a chart showing GLPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) saw options trading volume of 5,200 contracts, representing approximately 520,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWST options, GLPI options, or PPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

