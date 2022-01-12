Markets
CVS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVS, BCOR, CYRX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 22,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,900 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Blucora Inc (Symbol: BCOR) saw options trading volume of 1,247 contracts, representing approximately 124,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of BCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of BCOR. Below is a chart showing BCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 2,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 522,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, BCOR options, or CYRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVS BCOR CYRX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular