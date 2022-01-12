Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVS, BCOR, CYRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 22,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,900 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Blucora Inc (Symbol: BCOR) saw options trading volume of 1,247 contracts, representing approximately 124,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of BCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of BCOR. Below is a chart showing BCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 2,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 522,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, BCOR options, or CYRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.