Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVS, AAP, WBA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 101,710 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 9,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,200 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 8,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 888,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 77,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 12,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, AAP options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

