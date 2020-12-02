Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVS, AAP, WBA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 101,710 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 9,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,200 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 8,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 888,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 77,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 12,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, AAP options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

