Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVNA, MCRB, RNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 23,909 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 263.7% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 906,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,600 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Seres Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MCRB) options are showing a volume of 26,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 238% of MCRB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 21,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MCRB. Below is a chart showing MCRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) saw options trading volume of 17,193 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 190.3% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 903,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 1,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,900 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, MCRB options, or RNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.