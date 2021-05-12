Markets
CVNA

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVNA, COP, CVLT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 8,662 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 866,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 48,224 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,400 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) saw options trading volume of 1,939 contracts, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares or approximately 56% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, COP options, or CVLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVNA COP CVLT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular