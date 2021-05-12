Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVNA, COP, CVLT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 8,662 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 866,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 48,224 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,400 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) saw options trading volume of 1,939 contracts, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares or approximately 56% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

